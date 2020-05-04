Food donation center aims to meet growing demand in Beaverton

Operations will continue through at least May 31

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During this pandemic, there is a growing demand for food, but supplies have declined.

That’s why starting Monday, the City of Beaverton is teaming up a local church to help those in need. Beaverton city officials say this is an opportunity for the community to come together and support the organizations that will serve so many.

The City of Beaverton Regional Food Donation Center located at Village Church on Southwest Murray Boulevard will serve as a central site for area food donations.

Operations begin Monday and will continue through at least May 31. You can drop donations off Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The items accepted include non-perishables in family sized packaging, such as dried beans, rice, cereal, canned fruit and vegetables, canned fish or chicken, juice in plastic bottles, peanut butter and vegetable oil.

These items should be within the “best by” dates. Open packages and homemade food will not be accepted.

The center tells us food will not be distributed to individuals or families directly, instead they will be supplying the food to established programs in the Beaverton area.

