Food pantries ‘figuring out how people get fed’ in pandemic

he Northeast Emergency Food Program in Northeast Portland has seen in spike in demand since the pandemic began, March 26, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nationally more than 3 million filed for unemployment in the last week. Between Oregon and Washington, about 210,000 people filed. With so many people out of work, many are reaching out for food assistance for the first time.

The Northeast Emergency Food Program in Northeast Portland generally holds their food pantry inside a church. Now, to maintain social distancing during the pandemic, the food pantry was held in a parking lot outside.

For 2 hours anyone in need could walk up or drive up to recieve food boxes including fresh produce, dry goods and meat.

The group, part of the Oregon Food Bank Network, is seeing numbers of people like they’ve never seen before.

The pantry operates 3 days a week at 4800 NE 72nd. On a typical Saturday they see about 100 families. Last Saturday there were more than 600.

Organizers told KOIN 6 News they’re seeing many new faces and they want people to know they’re open to anyone. Even with the increased demand, they’re determined to serve the community.

Oregon Food Bank: Find food

“Food is a most basic resource and even though it seems bleak and hard right now this is still the richest country in the world,” said A’Jay Scipio with the Northeast Emergency Food Program. “We are going to figure out how to make sure that our people get fed.”

Susannah Morgan, the CEO for the Oregon Food Bank, told KOIN 6 News requests for food assistance are about 20% to 30% higher than they were just 10 days ago. They’re prepared to meet the emergency need, but if the coronavirus crisis goes on for weeks and months, they need to replace that food.

Right now they’re asking for donations of money as well as low-risk, healthy volunteers.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do