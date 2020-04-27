Food processing, sick workers and the supply chain

In this April 2020, photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company’s Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant. Tyson has added the plastic dividers to create separation between workers because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Tyson Foods via AP)

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — More testing is underway at a Foster Farms chicken processing facility in Kelso after nine employees there tested positive for COVID-19. It’s just the latest in a string of Northwest food processors that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, threatening the nation’s food supply chain.

Cowlitz County health officials were busy on Monday testing another round of employees at the Kelso plant–115 people to be exact.

Over the weekend, both Foster Farms and Cowlitz County disclosed that after three workers reported testing positive for the virus, with two more employees later testing positive as well, the county health department stepped in to help facilitate more widespread testing at the plant. Last week, 77 employees were tested. Of that population, four tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases at the Kelso facility to nine. Six of the 77 tests were still pending.

What happened at that Washington Foster Farms plant is playing out at other food processing facilities in the Northwest and across the nation. A Tyson Foods beef processing plant near Pasco halted all production yesterday after facility employees started getting sick. A total of 123 people at that plant have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Benton and Walla Walla Health Departments, and 1,500 more workers are currently being tested.

In a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Monday, Tyson’s chairman said the nation’s food supply is breaking. Titled “A Delicate Balance,” it said, “As pork, beef, and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain.”

Tyson has had to temporarily close other plants around the nation and the company is making big changes in an effort to protect its workers and reopen facilities.

The supply chain issues are a serious concern. KOIN 6 News reached out to several Northwest grocery store trade groups, including Food Northwest and the Northwest Grocery Association. While they declined to be interviewed, they said they are working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on a daily basis to keep the food supply chain moving.