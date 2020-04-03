Foodie Friday: Ezell’s gives back to community

Coronavirus

Lewis Rudd joined AM Extra with details and information

by:

Posted:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ezell’s recently opened its first fried chicken restaurant in Oregon…and then the pandemic hit. They’re still doing take-out and working to help the community at the same time.

Ezell’s co-founder Lewis Rudd joined AM Extra with details about how they’re giving back to the community and what others can do to help.

