Forest Grove couple part of HBO’s ‘The Last Cruise’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kent and Rebecca Frasure, the Forest Grove couple who spent weeks on a cruise ship under quarantine when the coronavirus erupted, are now featured in a new HBO documentary.

“The Last Cruise” shows what it was like for people aboard the Diamond Princess when there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in late January 2020.

Kent was an associate producer on the documentary, which includes a lot of footage recorded by passengers. He’s been helping with the project since late spring of 2020.

They said HBO and director Hannah Olson reached out to them to share their story. They agreed to share their stories when Olson said she wanted to tell the stories of what people didn’t see on the news, to share what the passengers and crews were experiencing on the ship.

Rebecca contracted COVID while on the cruise ship and was forced to quarantine. Kent was tested numerous times and never got the coronavirus. She said there are no lingering effects from her bout with COVID-19.

Rebecca and Kent Frasure of Forest Grove are part of the HBO documentary, “The Last Cruise,” March 30, 2021 (KOIN)

Kent said the biggest takeaway of the documentary “was how the Japanese and US governments were handling things.” As the days passed he came to understand “how delayed the US was (in dealing with the coronavirus) than the rest of the world.”

“It’s a good insight into what can happen when you’re completely unprepared,” Rebecca said. Hopefully, she added, people have “learned from that mistake so we don’t have to go through this again.”