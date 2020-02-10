Forest Grove woman with coronavirus ‘doing OK’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Forest Grove woman who tested positive for the coronavirus while on a cruise off the coast of Japan is not showing any symptoms, according to her husband on Sunday.

Kent Frasure told KOIN 6 News via Whatsapp that his wife Rebecca was, “doing good,” and “getting more comfortable where she is,” at a hospital in Japan despite the language barriers. Rebecca was taken off the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship and hospitalized Thursday night after she tested positive for the virus.

Kent said he was “doing ok,” and starting “Day 6” of the quarantine on the cruise ship just after 5 p.m. Pacific Time Sunday. The ship is currently under a 14-day quarantine. Kent told KOIN 6 News that the passengers on board were getting regular meals and that the entertainment options were being updated.

Kent and Rebecca Frasure of Forest Grove are quarantined on a cruise ship in Tokyo over the coronavirus, February 6, 2020 (KOIN)

Kent and Rebecca Frasure were among the thousands of people who were quarantined between two cruise ships off the coast of Hong Kong and Japan on Thursday, Feb. 6. The couple told KOIN 6 News they were nearing the end of their cruise when they were told they had to stay in their rooms.

Before going into quarantine, the couple had their temperatures taken and their throats swabbed to rule out illness. Rebecca was later diagnosed with the coronavirus, while Kent tested negative. There were at least 61 people on board the “Diamond Princess,” including eight Americans, that had confirmed infections.

The Frasures said they left on their 15-day cruise through Asia three weeks ago when the coronavirus hadn’t yet become a major international issue.

The coronavirus has infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China. Here in the U.S., there are at least a dozen confirmed cases.