Former Multnomah Greyhound Park opens as mass vax site

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The site of the former dog track, Multnomah Greyhound Park, opened once again Sunday — but this time as a temporary COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

The site, located at 944 Northeast 223rd Avenue in Wood Village, is one of nearly a dozen that the Oregon Health Authority is opening around the state in December. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines — as well as boosters and pediatric doses — will be offered free of charge and with no insurance necessary.

Patients do not need an appointment.

OHA representatives held the opening ceremony Sunday with members of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, who purchased the property six years ago in December 2015.

Multnomah Greyhound Park closed in 2004 and was not used for 12 years until its buildings were demolished in 2016.