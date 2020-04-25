Former refugees pay it forward with soup delivery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family in Northeast Portland has taken it upon themselves to cook and deliver fresh, authentic Ukrainian soup to neighbors, some of whom are unable to get food for themselves during the coronavirus lock down.

Anna Bandurovskiy (left), Anna Nesukh and Tatyana Pykypko have been making soups for neighbors amid COVID-19 pandemic. April 23, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

“It was amazing experience because so many seniors were so happy to get the soup. They were like, this is the only vegetable I get to eat this week,” said Anna Badurovskiy, who is in charge of deliveries.

The family has been doing the soup deliveries for the past three weeks to over 20 households and over 70 servings. They coordinate orders using the app Nextdoor.

“It’s my hobby, I like it. And right now I’m so happy because something I can help–my neighborhood, my city of people, my American people,” said Anna Nesukh, Badurovskiy’s mother who cooks the soups.

This week, the family made borscht and creamy cabbage soup, totaling 10 gallons. During delivery, they use gloves, masks, and drop the soup at the door steps of residents for social distancing.

Anna Nesukh makes creamy cabbage soup for neighbors during coronavirus lock down. April 23, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

“And actually this week, we’ve had responders third time,” said Tatyana Pylypko, also Nesukh’s daughter and who coordinates the deliveries with neighbors. “We’re offering this for free, we’re not asking for money or anything,”

Pylypko and her sister, Badurovskiy, both work in the healthcare field, though not directly with patients. They’ve been able to stay afloat financially. The family says they originally moved to the U.S. 22 years ago and wanted to use this opportunity to help others.

“We came when we were refugees. So having American open their arms and welcome us with love and we came with empty pockets, nothing, and America helped us survive and get better, get on our feet. And now we’re giving back,” Pylypko said.

Borscht and creamy cabbage soup produced over forty servings for neighbors in Northeast Portland thanks to a local family amid coronavirus pandemic. April 23, 2020 (photo courtesy Tatyana Pylypko).