Foster Creek license suspended over COVID-19 deaths

Current residents being moved to other facilities as soon as possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 117 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths were connected to Healthcare at Foster Creek, the Oregon Department of Human Services suspended their state license.

The emergency suspension was announced late Tuesday afternoon. A search is on now to find different care providers for the residents at Foster Creek. DHS and other state agencies began taking actions on March 24.

Cluster of COVID-19 deaths at Oregon nursing home

DHS: 14 deaths, 50 cases at Portland’s Foster Creek nursing facility

“We have worked on multiple strategies to contain the COVID-19 outbreak at Healthcare at Foster Creek and have concluded that moving all residents is mandatory at this stage,” Mike McCormick, the interim director of the DHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19 at this facility and our focus now is on providing a smooth transition for residents and their families.”

Oregon-licensed long-term care facilities reporting COVID-19 cases or pending tests

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.