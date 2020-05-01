Foster Farms plant ends testing after 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Workers at the plant will still be monitored as it remains open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Foster Farms plant in Kelso, Washington will no longer be testing employees for coronavirus.

Cowlitz County officials say out of 200 employees who were tested, only 11 were confirmed to have the virus. Because of that low number — both health and foster farms officials believe no further testing is needed at this time.

Read their full statement at the bottom of this article

Food processing, sick workers and the supply chain



We’re told workers at the plant will still be monitored as it remains open. Testing began last week when three employees came down with COVID-19.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will continue to follow it.