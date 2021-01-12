Four Oregon counties moved back to ‘Extreme Risk’ category

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Oregon counties are moving back to the Extreme Risk category after COVID cases increased.
Governor Brown announced that Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties are moving from High Risk to Extreme Risk. 26 counties statewide are in the Extreme Risk level, two at High Risk, two at Moderate Risk, and six at Lower Risk.
In Tuesday’s update, Curry county was moved from Extreme to Moderate and Lake County was moved from Lower to Moderate.
Different health and safety measures apply for each level of risk.
