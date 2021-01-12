Four Oregon counties moved back to ‘Extreme Risk’ category

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Oregon counties are moving back to the Extreme Risk category after COVID cases increased.

Governor Brown announced that Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties are moving from High Risk to Extreme Risk. 26 counties statewide are in the Extreme Risk level, two at High Risk, two at Moderate Risk, and six at Lower Risk.

In Tuesday’s update, Curry county was moved from Extreme to Moderate and Lake County was moved from Lower to Moderate.

Different health and safety measures apply for each level of risk.