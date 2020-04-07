Fred Meyer adds customer capacity limit due to virus

The new changes go into effect Tuesday, April 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fred Meyer will be cutting back the number of customers allowed inside its stores by half, starting tomorrow.

On Tuesday, April 7, and moving forward, only 50% of any location’s given building code capacity will be allowed in to shop as a way to ensure that social distancing is maintained between shoppers at Fred Meyer, the company said in a Monday release. The grocery store chain said it hopes the new customer capacity limits further helps flatten the curve of the coronavirus while still operating as an essential business during the pandemic.

“During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities,” said Dave Richard, Fred Meyer’s vice president of operations in a written statement.

A store’s typical capacity is measured by one person per 60 square feet, according to Fred Meyer. Under social distancing measures that figure is doubled to ever 120 square feet.

This is just the newest measure the grocery chain has implemented since the coronavirus outbreak became a global pandemic. Late last month, Fred Meyer, in partnership with QFC, began offering designated shopping hours for people in a high-risk demographic–seniors, pregnant women, and immunocompromised people.