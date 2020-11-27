Fred Meyer alters Black Friday sock sale

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KOIN) — The ski slopes at Timberline were open for business on Thanksgiving day, though with restrictions in place to follow state COVID-19 guidelines.

"Yesterday was absolutely wonderful, the conditions were outstanding. Ironically, this year's snow is not the challenge," said John Burton, the director of marketing at Timberline Lodge. "We got over 50 inches on the ground, it was cold, customers were extremely happy. Frankly, it was great to see some smiling faces."