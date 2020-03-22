Fred Meyer, QFC offer shopping hours for high-risk customers

Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Older residents and those at a higher risk of catching the coronavirus through community spread will now have an opportunity to shop for groceries without facing crowded isles or long checkout lines.

Fred Meyer and QFC stores have partnered to offer designated shopping hours for senior residents and “other high-risk customers as defined by the CDC,” the companies announced in a joint statement on Saturday.

Starting on Monday, March 23, folks in the designated demographic can shop for groceries between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Fred Meyer and QFC said all stores will reserve this timeframe Monday through Thursday until further notice, and on those days, shopping for the greater public will begin at 8 a.m.

The two companies have asked that other customers respect the hours set aside for the community’s most vulnerable.

“We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide designated shopping hours for seniors. We have also been inspired to see local communities working together to shop on behalf of seniors and other at-risk customers.

We are asking our customers to be patient, to be kind to one another and our associates, and to shop responsibly and purchase what you need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores daily with the supplies and products our customers need most.”