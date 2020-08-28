French company works to recycle masks into PPE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the world continues the battle against the coronavirus, there’s a new green solution for those blue masks.
You’ve probably noticed these masks discarded on the ground — and with so many people wearing them, that’s adding up to a lot of excess waste. Plaxtil is a France-based company that was initially set up to turn textiles into plastic.
But since mid-June, it has up-cycled thousands of face masks.
After the metal noseband is removed, the material is ready to use, which is then disinfected as it passes through ultra-violet light. It is then pressed into plastic and molded into new types of protective equipment — from visors to attachments to help hold masks in place.
