From one thing to another: Restaurants fight the heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Restaurants fighting to survive during the pandemic are now having to fight the heat — and a statewide mask mandate returns on Friday.

Several Portland area restaurants closed Thursday, including several food carts, because it is just too hot to cook. Temperatures inside rose above 100.

But even some without air conditioning battled the heat and had a steady stream of customers, such as PDX Sliders in Sellwood. The kitchen staff kept cooking, drank lots of water and took frequent breaks, said Manager Larry Ford.

Restaurants fought to stay open with neighborhood customers supporting them for many months. But several restaurants told KOIN 6 News deliveries are still a problem as there are not enough drivers to make sure the food arrives on time.

Outdoor seating that popped up at the height of the pandemic is helpful when there is no AC inside. Now, they just have to navigate the re-instated mask mandate.