Frontline workers, 16+ with underlying conditions vaccine eligible April 5

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Brown has again moved up Oregon’s vaccination prioritization timeline.

Frontline workers and all Oregonians with underlying health conditions are now eligible for the vaccine on April 5. Brown said in a tweet that the change was thanks to an increased supply of vaccines.

This latest update has not changed the timeline for all other Oregonians over the age of 16, who will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1. However, counties may open to all residents on April 26, based on an application.

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said 14% of Oregonians have been fully vaccinated, which matches the national average.

He said the biggest hurdle is still ahead – reaching the eligible adults who have chosen not to get the vaccine.

“The trend line on daily doses delivered is beginning to dip, not because of supply, capacity or urgency, but because we’ve reached 80% of our eligible populations and demand is beginning to plateau,” Allen said.

“Some of the counties that are furthest behind in vaccination rates are counties that conversely have had our highest COVID-19 infection rates.”

Here is the latest update on eligibility:

Phase 1B, Group 6 (No later than March 29)

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,

Migrant and seasonal farm workers,

Seafood and agricultural workers,

Food processing workers,

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,

People experiencing homelessness,

People currently displaced by wildfires,

Wildland firefighters, and

Pregnant people 16 and older.

Phase 1B, Group 7 (April 5)

Frontline workers as defined by the CDC,

Multigenerational household members, and

Adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions.