Frustration grows over pace of Oregon’s vaccine committee

No concrete decisions have come from a meeting yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Oregon Health Authority’s Vaccine Advisory Committee meets Thursday, it will resume its efforts to create a vaccine distribution plan beginning with meeting the needs of populations most at risk for contracting COVID-19.

The process entails prioritizing groups like transportation workers, grocery store employees, older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions.

However, the committee has come under growing scrutiny for its slow pace. Members have only officially met twice after an initial meet and greet. During the first meeting, it took 90 minutes for the committee to proceed through introductions — where members were asked to share their “word of the day.” No concrete decisions came out of that meeting.

For Tuesday’s meeting, member attendance was optional. Officials used the time to educate members about vaccine basics.

The committee facilitator said the objective was to lay the groundwork so that all members would have enough information to make decisions on Thursday.

The next phases of the statewide vaccine rollout are expected to begin in late February or early March.