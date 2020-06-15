Frustration mounts as MultCo businesses stuck in limbo

Multnomah County only Oregon county not yet in Phase One of reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses in Multnomah County are still waiting on the green light that lets them into Phase One of Oregon’s reopening plans.

On Thursday, June 11, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a week-long, statewide “pause” on all pending applications for reopening over recent spikes in COVID-19. Multnomah County is the only remaining county in the state that has yet to enter Phase One.

Many restaurants that had anticipated being open by now bought food and rehired employees last week. Nate Tilden, owner of several restaurants in Portland, was slated to open Olympia Provisions on SE Division. He said while he understand’s the governor’s responsibility to keep the general public safe, he said the state can’t be sending mixed messages given the delicate circumstances.

“There’s frustration, there’s fear,” said Tilden. “We’ve been trying to figure out what the plan is for weeks and weeks and weeks. And, we still have staff saying to us, ‘What’s the plan?’ And, the answer of ‘We don’t know’ is not good enough.”

Some businesses have outright ignored Brown’s extension of the pandemic closure. One gym in Gresham and a salon in Portland have advertised they are open for business despite the pause in reopening.

Conversely, there are several restaurant owners who have expressed that their entrance into Phase One may be premature depending on the size and nature of the establishment. Pok Pok said social distancing guidelines in Phase One would only allow it to open with a 30% capacity and with limited service. Thus, it does not make sense to open yet from a financial standpoint, according to the restaurant.

Hood River County recently joined Marion and Polk Counties to be reviewed for advancement into Phase Two. All three are likely to be approved Tuesday.

Phase Two of Oregon’s reopening process allows for bars and restaurats to stay open until midnight with gatherings of up to 50 people inside; outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people. Additionally, places of worship and movie theaters are also allowed to open in Phase Two.

Social distancing and face masks are still encouraged in the second phase, according to state health officials.