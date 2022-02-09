Fully vaxxed children 73% less likely to be infected, MultCo study finds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fully vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 were found 73% less likely to get infected with COVID-19 when compared to unvaccinated children of the same age, according to a study released Wednesday by Multnomah County health officials.

County epidemiologists conducted the study to examine the vaccine’s effectiveness in children against the omicron variant.

The study defined “fully vaccinated” for children aged 5 to 11 as having had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials said those children were 73% less likely to get infected than their unvaccinated peers. Children who received only one dose were 50% less likely to be infected.

Russell Barlow, a county epidemiologist and part of the team who conducted the study, said the findings could mean fewer school closures and quarantined students.

“Not only does this mean those vaccinated kids will be protected, but they’re also less likely to spread infection to vulnerable people in their homes or communities,” he said in the county’s release. “The benefits of this include limited school closures, fewer days of school missed because of isolation and quarantine, reduced COVID-19 spread among vulnerable household contacts, and reduced healthcare use.”

The health officials studied 750 children who contracted COVID-19 and 750 who tested negative between Dec. 26 and Jan. 12.

Regardless of vaccination, none of the children in the study were hospitalized with COVID-19, Multnomah County health officials said.

About half of Multnomah County children in the same age group remain unvaccinated, officials said.