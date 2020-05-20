Fun science in Lincoln City makes thermodynamics taste good

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the last 2 years Wednesday evening’s at the Black Squid Beer House on Highway 101 has been Rachel Humpert’s night to entertain adults with science.

With the bar closed Rachel is reaching out with videos showing how science can be entertainment.

With plastic zip lock bags in hand — rock salted ice, cream and a dash of vanilla — Rachel Humpert shakes the nuances of thermodynamics into velvety soft and delicious looking home made ice cream.

She’s not a scientist but she knows enough about it to make thermodynamics taste good — and now that the beer house she usually performs at is temporarily shut she’s taking her science game online.

“It is real science. I’ve actually been joking in my own mind like this is kind of like high school science for me,” Humpert said. “I’m learning it enough to kind of spew it out for everybody else and my head, so I’m happy to re-teach myself some of these experiments and the science behind them.”

The science fun doesn’t stop with ice cream.

The videos Rachel makes now includes the science behind making cheese: the acidification of warmed up cows milk, the coagulation, the resulting curd that’s formed into cheese in as little as one hour.

“I think it’s a great escape from your everyday mundane tasks if you can get out and do something different,” she said.

Humpert said all her experiments — ice cream, cheese making, sourdough starter for bread or even making a bouncy ball — are geared toward children.

The beer house where she has done the science experiments has been known to bring out the child in adults before. Now that she has posted the experiments online kids will have a crack at them, too.