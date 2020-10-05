Gay nightclub CC Slaughters to close due to pandemic

CC Slaughters Rainbow Room Lounge, a Portland LGBT nightclub, announced Sunday, Oct. 4, that it is closing its doors, citing small business struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic. (KOIN File)

The bar and nightclub has been in operation for 39 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A popular Portland nightclub in the city’s LGBT+ community announced that it will soon be closing its doors.

After hanging on for months, through a state-wide shutdown and gradual reopening, CC Slaughters said in a Facebook post that they were no exception to the small businesses struggling in the coronavirus pandemic and their doors would close on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The nightclub and lounge first opened its doors in the city’s Old Town neighborhood 39 years ago.

On Facebook, CC Slaughters’ owners thanked their customers said they hope to reopen again sometime in the future.