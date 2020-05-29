‘Getting your hands dirty – people are enjoying that’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When other business closed down at the outset of the pandemic, 7 Dees Landscape Design & Build decided to try and stay open. That decision turned out to be the right one as huge numbers of people used their idle time to garden in and around their home.

“We’re seeing them come in and buy compost to improve the soil like we’ve never seen before,” said Drake Snodgrass of 7 Dees Landscape Design & Build.

He said people here have a long history of gardening but in this time of crisis regular gardeners and people who haven’t gardened in years are actually drawn to gardening as a healthy distraction.

“Getting your hands dirty, I think people are enjoying doing that and so it’s a lot of gardening, planting vegtables like crazy, but also getting the healthy feeling of being outdoors is inspiring,” he said.

The garden center, while just a small slice of 7 Dees business, is way ahead of where it was last year. Landscape design and building is holding its own.

Over the last 10 years, people have improved their homes with larger patios, covered spaces and outdoor kitchen cooking areas.

The virus has disrupted many facets of our lives but Drake Snodgrass said the trend toward improving outdoor space is as strong as it’s ever been.