Goodie bags show some love for stressed health care workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health care workers are stressed and burned out caring for an overwhelming number of COVID patients who chose not to be vaccinated.

So volunteers with Positive Charge PDX arrived at OHSU on Thursday with dozens of goodie bags to distribute to the health care workers. The Portland-area volunteers made and assembled 66 bags filled with relaxation items — soaps, lotions, chocolates, hand-made rice-filled neck wraps in a pattern created by 18-year-old Paige Crawford.

Those working inside the COVID ICUs told KOIN 6 News this meant so much to their mental health to know people care about their wellbeing.

“It feels very much like 2 different worlds. In the medical ICU we see the worst the virus can wreak onto an individual,” OHSU ICU nurse Eliza Kaiser said. “And then when we are outside in our daily lives it feels like the world is trying to move out and people are angry about the mandates not understanding we are still fighting the fight in the ICUs.”

There is still a great need to show a little love to all the health care workers trying to save lives every day during the pandemic — cards, money for hot meals, packaged snacks.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.