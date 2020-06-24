Goodwill employee tests positive for COVID in Hillsboro

Goodwill said it's working with the Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee at a Goodwill in Hillsboro has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed.

A spokesperson for Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette told KOIN 6 News on Tuesday the employee was recovering at home and hadn’t been at work for the past few days.

The company said all of the employees at the Hillsboro location have been notified and can self-quarantine if they want to. The store will also be deep cleaned and signs will be posted about the positive case before it opens again.

Goodwill said it’s also working with the Oregon Health Authority and its employees do self-checks everyday when they get to work.

Visitors should come prepared with face coverings. Shoppers won’t be able to use dressing rooms or drinking fountains for the time being.