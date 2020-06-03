Goodwill reopens another 13 stores in Oregon

Student Kenneth Kimmons showed up within two hours looking for fabric to make custom jeans. (Jonathan House/PMG)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon counties slowly begin to reopen in phases during the pandemic, so do Goodwill stores.

On Wednesday and Thursday another 13 Goodwill stores and donation locations will be open in various part of Oregon. Officials said these reopenings brought a total of 760 people back to work.

All stores have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The outlet stores are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Store customers a required to wear a face mask, outlet customers both a face mask and gloves.

More Goodwill locations will reopen in Oregon and Washington as each county receives the phased approval from the states.

Goodwill stores opening June 3, 2020:

Griffith Park, 4700 SW Griffith Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005

Hillsboro, 966 SE Oak Street Hillsboro, OR 97123

McMinnville, 1371 NE Hwy 99 W, McMinnville, OR 97128

Oak Grove, 16255 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97267

Goodwill on Oak, 304 Oak Street, Hood River, OR 97031

Sandy, 37201 Highway 26, Sandy, OR 97055

Goodwill stores opening June 4, 2020: