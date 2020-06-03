Goodwill reopens another 13 stores in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon counties slowly begin to reopen in phases during the pandemic, so do Goodwill stores.
On Wednesday and Thursday another 13 Goodwill stores and donation locations will be open in various part of Oregon. Officials said these reopenings brought a total of 760 people back to work.
All stores have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The outlet stores are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Store customers a required to wear a face mask, outlet customers both a face mask and gloves.
More Goodwill locations will reopen in Oregon and Washington as each county receives the phased approval from the states.
Goodwill stores opening June 3, 2020:
- Griffith Park, 4700 SW Griffith Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005
- Hillsboro, 966 SE Oak Street Hillsboro, OR 97123
- McMinnville, 1371 NE Hwy 99 W, McMinnville, OR 97128
- Oak Grove, 16255 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97267
- Goodwill on Oak, 304 Oak Street, Hood River, OR 97031
- Sandy, 37201 Highway 26, Sandy, OR 97055
Goodwill stores opening June 4, 2020:
- Goodwill on Boones Ferry, 17150 Lower Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Owego, OR 97035
- Clackamas, 9999 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR 97086
- Powell, 9015 SE Powell Blvd. Portland, OR 97266
- Scappoose, 51651 SE 2nd Street Scappoose, OR 97056
- Wilsonville, 8275 Wilsonville Rd Wilsonville, OR 97070
- Woodburn, 948 N Pacific Hwy. Woodburn, OR 97071
- Woodstock, 6125 SE 52nd Ave Portland OR 97206
