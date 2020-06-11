Goodwill to reopen 2 more Oregon stores

Goodwill said more than 1,040 employees are now back on the payroll

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more Goodwill stores in Oregon will reopen Thursday, including one in Portland.

The company said the Broadway Goodwill on NE Broadway in Portland and the Warrenton Goodwill on the coast will reopen at 10 a.m. for shopping and donation drop-offs.

Goodwill said more than 1,040 employees are back on the payroll with this latest round of reopenings. The company said it will continue to gradually open more locations in Oregon and Washington while following state and local guidelines.

12 more Goodwill stores to reopen in Oregon

Goodwill reopens another 13 stores in Oregon

7 Goodwill stores open, accept donations in Oregon

Goodwill to donors: Please hold off donating right now

After months of stay-home, donors jam Goodwill outlets

Portland’s slow open: The Bins are back

Goodwill said all donations will be sanitized and quarantined before being made available to shoppers.

Visitors should come prepared with face coverings. Staff members will limit how many people can be inside each store at any given time and high-touch areas will be cleaned every hour.

Shoppers won’t be able to use dressing rooms or drinking fountains for the time being.

People dropping off donations are asked to separate their items into these categories: