Gov. Brown to hold COVID press conference Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after Oregon reported a record 805 new cases of the coronavirus and an 8.5% positivity rate, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference to talk about the state’s efforts to stop the spread.

The governor will be joined at the 1 p.m. press conference by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority. KOIN 6 News will cover the press conference and live stream it on KOIN.com

“COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small measure by in-person, indoor social gatherings. You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends,” Brown said on Thursday. “Let me be clear: we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities. Lives are at stake. Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”

OHA State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said, “All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities and letting their guard down more and doing so as the weather turns colder, and they are spending more time indoors. Our tools to manage such spread rely on Oregonians getting more strict with themselves: not gathering or attending parties of any kind, wearing face coverings when outside the household, and physically distancing at all times.”