Gov. Brown to address education concerns Wednesday

The governor to be joined by state's Education Director

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Wednesday she will hold a press conference to address education issues during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The briefing will take place at the Oregon Health Authority at 1 p.m. PST alongside Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and OHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dana Hargunani.

Brown first announced a statewide closure for all K-12 schools on March 12 over virus concerns. The closure was supposed to end at the end of the month, however, five days later, Brown extended the closure through April 28.

