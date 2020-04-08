Gov. Brown to address education concerns Wednesday

The governor to be joined by state's Education Director

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Wednesday she will hold a press conference to address education issues during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The briefing will take place at the Oregon Health Authority at 1 p.m. PST alongside Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and OHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dana Hargunani.

Brown first announced a statewide closure for all K-12 schools on March 12 over virus concerns. The closure was supposed to end at the end of the month, however, five days later, Brown extended the closure through April 28.

KOIN 6 News will stream the governor’s briefing when it begins at 1 p.m.

