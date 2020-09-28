Gov. Brown extends residential eviction ban through 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown extended the ban on residential evictions through the end of 2020 citing the “simultaneous wildfire and pandemic emergency response and recovery efforts.”

The governor’s action was signed Monday in Salem and comes days after Multnomah County issued a similar eviction moratorium. Oregon’s current ban was due to expire at the end of Wednesday.

“Keeping economically vulnerable Oregonians in their homes has been critical to the State’s COVID-19 response throughout this pandemic,” she said in a statement. “Having a safe and stable home allows individuals to practice effective physical distancing, helps facilitate quarantine and isolation, and helps to prevent families and individuals from being displaced from their homes into more crowded multifamily or congregate living conditions, where the virus can spread more easily.

Renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic and/or the wildfires cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent and landlords can’t terminate a lease without cause under Brown’s executive order.

This does not mean renters are off the hook for paying rent. Her order clearly states nothing in her order “relieves a residential property tenant of the obligation to pay rent, utility charges or any other utilities or fees, except late charges or other penalties arising fron nonpayment which are specifically waived by and during the eviction moratorium period.”

In Multnomah County, renters still have to pay their back rent, but will have 6 months to do that, with the grace period beginning January 8, 2021. That means back rent will be due in full by July 2021.

Read: Gov. Brown’s Executive Order 20-56