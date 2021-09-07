Gov. Brown, health officials to hold COVID press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flanked by health officials and educators, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to talk about the ongoing pandemic and the state’s continued response.

The governor will begin the press conference at 11 a.m. Officials from the Oregon Health Authority, the Department of Education and OHSU will join her. The press conference will be televised live on KOIN 6 and livestreamed on KOIN.com.

The question-and-answer session comes on the day when nearly all of Oregon’s students are scheduled to be back in school. It’s also just one day before OHSU will open a drive-up testing site at the Portland Expo Center.

The delta variant continues to run rampant throughout the state. Health officials have provided information and data that shows nearly all of those contracting COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

