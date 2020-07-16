Gov. Brown: ‘It’s clear school in fall will not look normal’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With about 5 weeks before school districts are scheduled to begin fall classes, Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday “it has become clear that school this fall will not look like a normal year.”

School districts around the state have been working to give parents as much information as early as they can about what classes will look like for students during the ongoing pandemic. Brown said “many, if not most Oregon students” will have online distance learning or a hybrid of in-person and online classes.

“Whether or not kids are in school buildings this fall, we must provide the very best possible education for every single Oregon student, while ensuring that the school experience is as safe as possible for everyone: students, educators, support staff, parents, and the community at large,” the governor said in a statement.

She said she’s pushing school officials around the state to make sure “underserved and marginalized students” get the support and chances they need.

“We cannot allow our response to this pandemic to increase racial disparities in educational outcomes,” she said.

After meeting with the Healthy Schools Reopening Council, Brown said they got an update from OHA on the metrics of the virus and how those metrics should be used to guide local decisions.

Those decisions include students, teachers and staff who go into the schools, how to implement safety measures, the use of face masks inside the classrooms and transportation issues – including school bus capacity.

The council also discussed “flexibility for a longer school year,” Brown said.

