Gov. Brown: Multnomah County rollback remains an option

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines’ statement that she doesn’t “foresee a Multnomah County stay-at-home order in the near future,” Gov. Kate Brown told KOIN 6 News it remains an option during the ongoing pandemic.

In a one-on-one interview, the governor explained why Multnomah County — now on the state’s “Watch List” for coronavirus — bears close scrutiny.

But Multnomah County is different from Umatilla County, which was rolled back to Baseline status last week and has led the state’s daily report of confirmed COVID cases for the last 2 days.

“Given the numbers of people living in those communities we’re seeing extremely high spread of the disease,” Brown said. “For example, one of the studies that we saw out of Hermiston showed one out of 6 people is likely to have the disease. That is a very high infection rate.”

Even though there is an increase in COVID cases in Multnomah County (with a population around 812,000) it is not as widespread as in Umatilla County (population about 78,000.)

Gov. Brown also talked about ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the fastest growing group of people — those between 20 and 40 years of age.

