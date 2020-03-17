New health facility restrictions announced, more likely coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a new set of restrictions Tuesday aimed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Brown said after consulting the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems and the state’s Department of Human Services, no visits will be allowed to regional health facilities. Only a few exceptions have been permitted such as “end of life” visits to loved ones.

Nursing facilities, residential care and adult foster homes are also included in the visitation ban.

“I understand these measures are extremely difficult,” said Brown during a conference call on Tuesday. “But they’re the only way to flatten the rate of transmission.”

Answering @DanTilkinKOIN6‘s question about whether she was considering shelter in place orders or closing borders, @OregonGovBrown she said no, but “All options are on the table to protect the health and safety of Oregonians.” pic.twitter.com/yxkPAyQRS2 — KOIN News (@KOINNews) March 17, 2020

Some childcare facilities will remain open because children are the least impacted by the virus, according to Brown. She said she would rather have children in daycare than being watched at home with an elderly relative or nanny.

Coinciding with the ban is the launch of the newly-formed Coronavirus Economic Impact Advisory Council. The group will help businesses in the state affected by the crisis.

“I am particularly concerned about small businesses,” said Brown.

The council’s first meeting will commence later Tuesday.