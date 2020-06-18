Gov. Brown to outline next steps in reopening process

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference on Thursday to outline the next steps of the state’s phase reopening approach, one day after announcing Multnomah County has finally been approved for Phase 1.

A week after implementing a statewide reopening pause, Governor Brown announced Wednesday that Multnomah County can enter Phase 1 reopening on Friday — despite the recent coronavirus spike seen across the state. She also announced a plan for a new requirement to wear face coverings while in indoor public spaces for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln counties.

Multnomah County ‘Go’ for Phase 1 reopening

“I am allowing Multnomah County to move to Phase 1 starting Friday, June 19. While Multnomah County has seen an increase in new cases recently, the county has not experienced an uptrend in new hospital admissions, and overall hospitalizations remain well within capacity,” Brown said in a statement.

Six days after pushing the pause button on all county applications to move into the various phases of reopening, Brown OK’d the plan for Multnomah County — the only county not open at all in the state — to reopen on Friday.

She placed a connection between Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties for any future decisions on reopening.

The tri-county region, Brown said, “will remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days after June 19 before the three counties together will become eligible for Phase 2. I know this impacts communities and businesses in Clackamas and Washington counties but, as we reopen our state, we must recognize how interconnected the metro area is.”

Also on Wednesday, Brown announced Marion, Polk, and Hood River counties are allowed to move to Phase 2 beginning Friday.

“Marion and Polk counties are seeing a decline in hospitalizations, and Hood River has had only one new hospital admission in the past two weeks,” Brown said in a statement. “All three counties have implemented timely follow up on cases in the past week.”

Marion and Polk counties are connected in a similar way to the tri-county region, she said.

Multnomah County salons readying for Phase 1

As Multnomah County businesses gear up to reopen, some may still be wary to jump right in. Some salons, for instance, will feel pressured to open regardless of whether or not they feel safe because of fear of losing clients to a salon down the street or financially failing because they’d no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Crystal Field, owner of Pinn Salon, doesn’t think that hands-on professionals should be included in the Phase 1 reopening. For safety, she believes it’s best for salons like her own to be in Phase 2. ​

However, the phases for reopening and sector-specific guidance for the Governor’s framework for building a safe and strong Oregon were developed and refined over time with input from stakeholders. Personal services businesses will continue to be in Phase 1 moving forward, however, they must follow strict health and safety guidelines to reopen. (These FAQs for personal services businesses may also be helpful.)

Reopening Guidance FAQs

Brown will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to outline the next steps in the reopening process. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story when more information is available.