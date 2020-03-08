Gov. Brown, OHA to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

The press conference comes a day after 4 new cases were confirmed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is slated to update the public Sunday morning on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brown will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and other state and local officials for an 11 a.m. press conference at the Portland State Office Building.

On Saturday, four new cases were confirmed in Oregon.

Three of the four new cases were deemed travel-related, according to the OHA. The other was a case of direct contact with an individual who had contracted the virus.

In a conference call Saturday, state health officials said there were 40 tests pending.

KOIN 6 News will livestream the press conference when it happens.