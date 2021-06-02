Gov. Brown: Oregon close to 70% vaccination goal, re-opening

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Another 170,000 state residents need to get their first dose to reach goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While touring a Hood River vaccine clinic Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon is getting very close to reaching the vaccination goal she set to fully reopen businesses.

Brown, who set a goal of 70% of adults vaccinated with at least their first shot of the COVID vaccine, said Oregon is at 66% currently.

Several teens were getting their COVID shots as the governor toured the facility in Hood River, one of the leading counties in getting its residents vaccinated. The county boasts nearly 69% of people 16-and-older have had a first shot. It’s similar in Washington County, and Multnomah County sits at 68%.

Hood River is now focusing on smaller community vaccine clinics to make it easier for people to get a shot.

Another 170,000 Oregonians need to step up and get a first shot to get the state to 70% and full reopening, Brown said.

Asked if veterans will be entered into the Oregon vaccine lottery to win $1 million — since the VA vaccine doses come from the federal government — Brown said, “We will make that happen.”