Gov. Brown receives new Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received a new Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at what officials described as a nationally recognized rural health clinic.

“There have been a number of rumors and misinformation about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since its approval by the FDA. It was important to me to demonstrate today that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective. Plus, the fact that it’s only one dose makes it even more convenient for all Oregonians,” Brown said in a statement.

“Every week my office hears the question: If these vaccines are so safe, then why hasn’t Kate Brown gotten one? I want to reassure Oregonians that they should feel confident taking any of the three vaccines available to protect themselves and their loved ones,” she said.

Brown went on to say that Oregon’s vaccination efforts have significantly expanded over the past few months, having just passed the one million doses mark administered this week. Teams are now administering more than 20,000 doses each day, she said.

“I want to encourage all Oregonians to continue practicing good health and safety measures while we work to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”