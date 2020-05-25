Gov. Brown: Show gratitude by celebrating holiday close to home

Holiday usually ripe with large gatherings has different feel in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown addressed Oregonians with a special Memorial Day message encouraging safe practices for the holiday.

Brown released a roughly four-minute video message Monday emphasizing the importance of Memorial Day and how Americans should use the day to reflect on the contributions made by generations of veterans.

But she also addressed that the holiday–which traditionally marks the start of the summer season–will be unlike any other we as a nation have experienced.

“Prior to COVID-19, we were hoping to have our largest Memorial Day celebration ceremony in Oregon ever,” Brown said in her video message after mentioning the 2020 holiday was poised coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. “Now, the best way we can show Oregon’s gratitude to that greatest generation and all of our veterans is to celebrate this Memorial Day close to home.”

Gov. Brown’s limitations on the size of gatherings we be put to test Monday as Phase 1-approved counties have a 25-person cap. People living in counties like Multnomah or Washington–which have not reached Phase 1–can hold “cultural, civic and faith-based gatherings” of up to 25 people. Anything outside of those three exemptions must be limited to 10 or fewer people.