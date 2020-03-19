Gov. Brown: No shelter-in-place order at this time

Brown does not feel a shelter-in-place is necessary at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are no plans at this time to enact a shelter-in-place order in Oregon as of Thursday morning, Gov. Kate Brown said on a teleconference call.

However, Brown added during the conference call that her team is compiling a list of essential businesses if the order does become necessary.

“I am asking Oregonians to comply with the aggressive social distancing measures we have in place,” said Brown. “By complying with these measures you will save lives — and one of those lives could be your own.”

When asked at what point she would make an order calling for a shelter-in-place, Brown said, “as soon as we get new information we will act on that new information.” She is currently advising elderly and at-risk individuals to shelter-in-place, but there is no official order.

Brown announced that Oregon will soon receive 5,000 COVID-19 test kits. Priorities for those tests are as follows:

Critical infrastructure workers such as those in healthcare

Anyone with symptoms in hospitals, care or correctional facilities

High-risk contacts of cases

They will then pass the tests out to facilities around the state.

She also spoke about her new order for all hospitals, dentists and veterinarians to cease all non-emergency operations to preserve medical supplies. Brown announced the orders on Wednesday.

Brown orders higher ed schools to move to online learning

All in-person higher education classes are banned through April 28. The executive order also suspends all on-campus operations other than critical functions like food services and dormitories. Those functions that do remain in service are to enforce social distancing.

“I know students have worked hard this school year, and we’re doing everything we can to help them safely finish their learning. But we’re also learning more about this disease every day, and social distancing is key to keeping Oregonians safe,” Gov. Brown said in a statement. “I understand there are seniors getting ready to graduate this spring, and I want to assure them that our universities and community colleges are working hard to make sure they can get their diplomas.”