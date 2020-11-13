Gov. Brown to hold press conference announcing new COVID measures

Announcement comes 1 day after record-shattering 1,122 COVID cases reported in single day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference on Friday in order to address the state’s alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, a press release from Brown’s office stated.

Gov. Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Health & Science University. The announcement comes one day after a record-shattering 1,122 confirmed/presumed cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday by OHA as the novel coronavirus spike continues to rage in the region and throughout the United States.

The press conference is slated to begin at 12 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online and on-air.

Another four people died Thursday, making the overall death toll in Oregon 746.

Oregon, we can do this.



The coming weeks are going to be tough.



We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/IP7GKPR84d — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 12, 2020

OHA officials said small social gatherings, including at least five Halloween events, acted as a catalyst for the recent spike.

Of the 1,112 cases, 622 were attributed to the tri-county area of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. Oregon has recorded a cumulative 53,779 cases since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.