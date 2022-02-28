PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be discussing the state’s indoor mask mandate Monday afternoon.

Inslee is slated to speak at 1 p.m., and he will be joined by Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. The event will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

The CDC released new guidelines on Friday that determine which counties should wear masks indoors. Masking recommendations are based on a county’s risk level, ranging from low to high. High-risk counties are recommended to wear masks indoors in public.

On Feb. 17, Inslee announced Washington’s indoor mask mandate would lift on March 21. Health officials predicted this date would allow hospitalizations to reach a low enough point that hospitals would no longer be overwhelmed.