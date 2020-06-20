Gov. Inslee to give update on Washington’s COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will brief the public from Yakima Saturday on the status of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor will be joined by various health officials including Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of the state’s COVID-19 response.

On Wednesday, Inslee announced updated guidelines to how religious services are conducted throughout the state. As part of Washington’s Phase 3 reopening stage, more people will be able to partake in faith-based gatherings. Phase 3 permits an indoor capacity of 50% or 400 people — whichever is the lesser number. Face covering requirements will remain in place.

Washington state counties still in modified Phases 1 and 2 will be allowed to have indoor services at 25% capacity or 200 people — again, whichever is less. For services taking place in counties still in the regular Phase 1, only outdoor gatherings are permitted with 100 or fewer people.

KOIN 6 News will stream Inslee’s press conference live at 12 p.m. PST.