Inslee to talk COVID-19 vaccination efforts in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to discuss the state’s vaccination efforts against COVID-19 in a press conference on Monday.

Gov. Inslee will reportedly announce new steps to increase vaccinations in Washington. He will be joined by various health officials and state leaders, including Seattle Mayor Jenny Durken and Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah.

The press conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

This press conference comes while cases are surging in the state and around the country as the COVID-19 delta variant takes hold of the population.

Several local health centers recently announced they are now requiring their caregivers to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars across the region are stepping up their efforts to mitigate the spread, by requiring proof of vaccination at the door.

Despite mandates and various incentives to get a COVID-19 shot, Washington still has less than 70% of its 12 and up population vaccinated.