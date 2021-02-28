Gov. issues statement 1 year after Oregon’s first COVID-19 case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One year ago, on Feb. 28, 2020, Oregon’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

Since then, the state has lost more than 2,200 lives to the virus, shut down businesses, closed schools, and found ways to navigate what many refer to as the “unprecedented times.”

On the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case, Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement to Oregonians. In it, she praises Oregon for maintaining some of the lowest infection, hospitalization, and death rates in the nation throughout the pandemic.

She also thanks frontline workers who have saved lives, kept people fed, continued public transportation, and educated students for the last 12 months.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped friends and neighbors in need––from Oregonians experiencing hunger or homelessness, to those displaced by wildfires, to those who lost jobs and livelihoods during the pandemic,” the governor wrote in her statement.

She acknowledged that the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Tribal, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Asian populations, its communities of color, and its refugee communities.

“We must do better––to build a stronger, more just, more equitable Oregon for everyone who lives here,” Brown said.

The governor said “the light at the end of the tunnel grows closer each day” as she mentioned the vaccine efforts accelerating.

However, she also stressed the importance of keeping the guard up as more contagious COVID-19 variants circulate in the U.S. She said Oregonians must keep waring masks, avoiding gatherings with people from outside their households, continue to maintain social distance, wash their hands, and stay home when their sick.

Read Gov. Brown’s full statement below: