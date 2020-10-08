Inslee, commerce director to address COVID response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second time this week, Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference to address Washington’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday. Inslee will be joined by Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown, Department of Health officer Kathy Lofy and Agung Soetamin, the general manager of S&J Food Distributors in Tacoma.



On Tuesday, Inslee didn’t move any counties forward or backward in his four-phase COVID-19 reopening plan, but he did say more activities would be allowed throughout the state.

Restaurants in second- or third-phase counties can now serve alcohol up to 11 p.m. and increase their table size to six in the second phase, and to eight in the third phase, he said.

Also, for second-phase counties, movie theaters will be able to operate at 25% capacity, and in the third phase, at 50% capacity.

