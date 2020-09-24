Inslee to address new flying protocols in the age of COVID

Airline executives to join the press conference at 2:30 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, states continue to deal with how to safely reopen various parts of daily life.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and executives from Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines and the Port of Seattle will hold a press conference Thursday about new protocols for airline travel during the COVID pandemic.

The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN.com will have updates as it develops.

In a bid to survive, airlines are desperately trying to convince a wary public that measures like mandatory face masks and hospital-grade air filters make sitting in a plane safer than many other indoor settings during the coronavirus pandemic.

It isn’t working.

Surveys indicate that instead of growing comfortable with air travel, more people are becoming skeptical about it. In the United States, airline bookings have stalled through August after slowly rising — a reaction to a new surge of reported virus infections.

Globally, air travel is down more than 85% from a year ago, according to industry figures.

The four largest U.S. airlines lost a combined $10 billion from April through June. Their CEOs say they will survive, but they have lowered their expectations for a rebound.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.