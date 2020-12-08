Inslee to talk pandemic economic relief in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the state’s director of the Department of Commerce will hold a press conference Tuesday to talk about economic relief for people and businesses affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Director Lisa Brown will join Inslee when the press conference begins at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the press conference live on KOIN.com.

Other state officials will also be available to answer questions from the media about the pandemic response.

As of Monday, Washington reported a cumulative total of 177,447 cases with 2925 deaths.

A week ago, Inslee introduced Washington state’s newest tool in the fight against coronavirus — WA Notify. This app can be added to residents’ smartphones, who will then be alerted if they spent time near another user who later tests positive for COVID-19.

Washington joins several other states in using this tool, including Virginia, New York and Colorado. Countries such as Ireland, Canada and Germany are successfully using the technology, as well.