Inslee to talk COVID in Thursday press conference

Gov. Inslee has issued recent restrictions in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who continues to clamp down with COVID-19 restrictions, will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Inslee is expected to talk about the state’s response to the pandemic and recent rollback decisions. The 2:30 p.m. press conference will be streamed on KOIN.com.

Last week, he tightened restrictions throughout the state in restaurants and bars, for weddings and funerals, and at gyms in a further effort to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Indoor dining at restaurants will be limited to members of the same household and alcohol service must end at 10 p.m. Bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries must close all indoor service, regardless of whether food is served.

On Wednesday, 8 Clark County school districts announced Wednesday fall classes will be conducted online during the ongoing pandemic.

The 8 districts are Battle Ground, Camas, Evergreen, Hockinson, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.

