Inslee to hold COVID press conference Tuesday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference during the pandemic, November 20, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Counties across Washington will find out if they’ll stay in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan or if they will be rolled back to Phase 2.

Gov. Jay Inslee and various health officials will hold an 11 a.m. press conference to answer questions and update Washington’s ongoing response to the pandemic. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

There are more than a dozen Washington counties at risk of rolling back, including Lewis, Yakima, King and Snohomish.

Under Phase 2, spaces like restaurants and movie theaters have to reduce capacity inside to 25% an caps small indoor gatherings at 5 people.

Sporting events are exempt from rollbacks and are allowed to operate by Phase 3 guidelines. That means the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Sounders can seat up to 9000 people even if King County gets put back into Phase 2.

Washington state health officials said it isn’t looking good for a number of counties because the COVID data lags.

Inslee’s plan evaluates COVID metrics by the rate of cases and hospitalizations.